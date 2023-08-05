Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .184 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .203 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Adames has gotten a hit in 56 of 101 games this year (55.4%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (16.8%).

He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.7% of his games this season, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (36.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .222 AVG .183 .300 OBP .277 .439 SLG .325 19 XBH 15 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 59/21 K/BB 56/23 1 SB 3

