MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, August 5
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Saturday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Jose Berrios toeing the rubber for the Blue Jays, and Brayan Bello getting the call for the Red Sox.
Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for August 5.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Astros at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Justin Verlander (6-5) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will give the start to Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|HOU: Verlander
|NYY: Cortes
|16 (94.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (59.1 IP)
|3.15
|ERA
|5.16
|7.7
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Astros at Yankees
- HOU Odds to Win: -140
- NYY Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Aaron Civale (5-2) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will counter with Tarik Skubal (1-1) when the teams face off Saturday.
|TB: Civale
|DET: Skubal
|13 (77 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (21.2 IP)
|2.34
|ERA
|4.57
|6.8
|K/9
|11.2
Vegas Odds for Rays at Tigers
- TB Odds to Win: -145
- DET Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rays at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (8-2) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will look to Javier Assad (1-2) when the clubs play on Saturday.
|ATL: Elder
|CHC: Assad
|21 (121.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (50 IP)
|3.18
|ERA
|3.24
|6.6
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Braves at Cubs
- ATL Odds to Win: -150
- CHC Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send George Soriano (0-0) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will look to Jon Gray (6-5) when the clubs face off Saturday.
|MIA: Soriano
|TEX: Gray
|11 (27.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (108.1 IP)
|1.98
|ERA
|3.66
|8.6
|K/9
|7.4
Live Stream Marlins at Rangers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Joan Adon (0-0) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott (6-2) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|WSH: Adon
|CIN: Abbott
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (65 IP)
|-
|ERA
|2.35
|-
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -225
- WSH Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Reds
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Berrios (8-7) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will give the start to Bello (8-6) when the clubs play Saturday.
|TOR: Berrios
|BOS: Bello
|22 (130.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (102 IP)
|3.31
|ERA
|3.79
|8.5
|K/9
|7.9
Live Stream Blue Jays at Red Sox
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Alec Marsh (0-5) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will give the start to Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|KC: Marsh
|PHI: Sanchez
|6 (24 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (47.1 IP)
|6.75
|ERA
|2.66
|10.5
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Royals at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -225
- KC Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (0-0) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will counter with Kyle Gibson (10-6) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|NYM: Megill
|BAL: Gibson
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (133 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.53
|-
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Mets at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -175
- NYM Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-4) to the bump as they face the Athletics, who will counter with Paul Blackburn (2-2) when the teams face off Saturday.
|SF: Stripling
|OAK: Blackburn
|16 (62 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (54 IP)
|5.52
|ERA
|4.83
|7.0
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Giants at Athletics
- SF Odds to Win: -185
- OAK Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Athletics
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (6-5) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Kenta Maeda (2-6) when the teams meet Saturday.
|ARI: Nelson
|MIN: Maeda
|22 (119 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (53.2 IP)
|4.84
|ERA
|4.53
|5.7
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -160
- ARI Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Twins
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Bailey Falter (0-0) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will give the start to Corbin Burnes (9-6) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.
|PIT: Falter
|MIL: Burnes
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (133.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.44
|-
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -250
- PIT Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (4-10) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Noah Syndergaard (1-4) when the clubs meet on Saturday.
|CHW: Kopech
|CLE: Syndergaard
|20 (102.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (60.2 IP)
|4.49
|ERA
|6.68
|9.6
|K/9
|5.6
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -145
- CHW Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (1-0) to the hill as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Steven Matz (2-7) when the teams meet Saturday.
|COL: Blach
|STL: Matz
|9 (21.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (93 IP)
|4.22
|ERA
|4.06
|3.8
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (0-0) to the hill as they play the Padres, who will give the start to Blake Snell (8-8) for the game between the teams Saturday.
|LAD: Sheehan
|SD: Snell
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (119 IP)
|-
|ERA
|2.57
|-
|K/9
|11.8
Live Stream Dodgers at Padres
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (9-8) to the bump as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson (5-2) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|SEA: Kirby
|LAA: Anderson
|21 (128.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (99.1 IP)
|3.43
|ERA
|4.98
|8.3
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Angels
- SEA Odds to Win: -135
- LAA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Angels
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
