Mark Canha Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is hitting .243 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.
- Canha has picked up a hit in 51 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In 6.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.5% of his games this season, Canha has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 89 games (30.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.000
|.400
|OBP
|.143
|.333
|SLG
|.000
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter will take the mound to start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old southpaw.
