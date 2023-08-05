Harris English will compete from August 3- 6 in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, taking on a par-70, 7,131-yard course.

Looking to wager on English at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Harris English Insights

English has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in three of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 18 rounds, English has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

English has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, English has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 32 -5 279 0 16 2 4 $4.6M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In English's past eight appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 30th.

In his past eight appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut seven times.

English last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Sedgefield Country Club measures 7,131 yards for this tournament, 112 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,019).

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that English has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,302 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

English's Last Time Out

English was in the 41st percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship placed him in the 50th percentile.

English shot better than just 21% of the golfers at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

English carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, English carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.3).

English did not card a birdie or better on a single one of the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship. The field average was 3.4.

At that last tournament, English's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 8.1).

English ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, underperforming the field average, 3.4.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, English recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.2.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

