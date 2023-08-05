The Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (9-6) against the Pirates and Bailey Falter.

Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.44 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will hand the ball to Burnes (9-6) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.44 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .195 in 22 games this season.

He's going for his seventh straight quality start.

Burnes has 20 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Corbin Burnes vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 26th in MLB with 451 runs scored this season. They have a .237 batting average this campaign with 105 home runs (25th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-22 with two RBI in seven innings.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

Falter will start for the Pirates, his first this season.

The 26-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

