Saturday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60) facing off at American Family Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 5.

The Brewers will call on Corbin Burnes (9-6) against the Pirates and Bailey Falter.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Brewers have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 31 (57.4%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has played as favorites of -250 or more twice this season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 470 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

