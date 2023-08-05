The field for the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open in Troon, United Kingdom at Dundonald Links includes Amy Yang. The tournament runs from August 3-5.

Amy Yang Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Yang has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in two of her last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Yang has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In her past five events, Yang has finished in the top five once.

Yang has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Yang will try to make the cut for the sixth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 31 -4 278 0 16 2 2 $673,749

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 72 that's 6,494 yards.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -6.

The average course Yang has played in the past year (6,573 yards) is 79 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,494).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Yang's Last Time Out

Yang was in the 89th percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.19-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship ranked in the 37th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.11).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Yang was better than 85% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Yang carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the field averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Yang recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Yang's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.2.

In that most recent tournament, Yang's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 6.6).

Yang ended the Amundi Evian Championship with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.6 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Amundi Evian Championship averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Yang finished without one.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

