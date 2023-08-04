Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Friday, Willy Adames (.184 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .205 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 43 walks.
- Adames has had a hit in 56 of 100 games this season (56.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (17.0%).
- Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (15.0%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.0% of his games this season, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.227
|AVG
|.183
|.303
|OBP
|.277
|.449
|SLG
|.325
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|57/20
|K/BB
|56/23
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 120 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Pirates will send Priester (2-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 9.19 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In three games this season, the 22-year-old has a 9.19 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.