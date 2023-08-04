The Chicago Sky (10-15) will turn to Kahleah Copper (ninth in WNBA, 18.8 points per game) to help overcome Arike Ogunbowale (fourth in league, 21.6) and the Dallas Wings (14-11) on Friday, August 4, 2023 at College Park Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Sky vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Sky vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 84 Wings 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 165.5

Sky vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Chicago is 12-12-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 11 of Chicago's 24 games have hit the over.

Sky Performance Insights

The Sky put up 79.2 points per game and give up 82.6, ranking them ninth in the league on offense and sixth on defense.

On the boards, Chicago is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds (33.5 per game). It is eighth in rebounds allowed (34.8 per game).

At 13.6 turnovers committed per game and 13.1 turnovers forced, the Sky are seventh and eighth in the WNBA, respectively.

The Sky are fourth in the league in 3-pointers made (7.5 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (35.9%).

In 2023 the Sky are best in the league in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and third-best in defensive 3-point percentage (33.1%).

Chicago takes 69.5% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 30.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.7% of Chicago's baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.3% are 3-pointers.

