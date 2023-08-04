Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +6600, the Green Bay Packers are No. 20 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.
Packers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Green Bay Betting Insights
- Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Packers games.
- Green Bay averaged 337.9 yards per game on offense last year (17th in ), and it surrendered 336.5 yards per game (17th) on defense.
- The Packers went 5-4 at home last season and 3-5 away from home.
- When favorites, Green Bay was 5-6. As underdogs, the Packers were 3-3.
- The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.
Packers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Jones also had 59 receptions for 395 yards and five TDs.
- In 17 games, A.J. Dillon ran for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.
- In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 206 yards.
- Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.
- Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.
- In 17 games last year, Quay Walker delivered 1.5 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL and 119 tackles.
2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|2
|September 17
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|4
|September 28
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|5
|October 9
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|11
|November 19
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 23
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|13
|December 3
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|14
|December 11
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|Bears
|-
|+6000
