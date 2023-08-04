Colin Rea takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for this second game in a four-game series.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with 115 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .379 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.234).

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in runs scored with 466 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers' .313 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

The Brewers strike out 9 times per game, the No. 21 average in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.237).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Rea (5-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Rea is looking to collect his fifth quality start of the season.

Rea will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Braves L 8-6 Away Colin Rea AJ Smith-Shawver 7/31/2023 Nationals L 5-3 Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 8/1/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray 8/2/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Wade Miley MacKenzie Gore 8/3/2023 Pirates W 14-1 Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 8/4/2023 Pirates - Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates - Home Corbin Burnes Rich Hill 8/6/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies - Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies - Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies - Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen

