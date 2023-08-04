Christian Yelich and Bryan Reynolds are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates, who meet on Friday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Pirates have +125 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 58.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (31-22).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Milwaukee has a 9-9 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Brewers have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has played in 110 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-59-5).

The Brewers have a 4-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 40% of the time).

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-24 29-27 26-22 33-29 44-33 15-18

