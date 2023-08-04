Brandon Nakashima faces Jiri Lehecka to begin play in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers in Toronto, Ontario (in the round of 64). In his last tournament (the Citi Open), he was knocked out by Andy Murray in the round of 32. Nakashima has +8000 odds to win this tournament at Sobeys Stadium.

Nakashima at the 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Nakashima's Next Match

In the round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, on Monday, August 7 (at 11:00 AM ET), Nakashima will play Lehecka.

Brandon Nakashima Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +6600

National Bank Open Presented by Rogers odds to win: +8000

Nakashima Stats

Nakashima is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open, at the hands of No. 44-ranked Murray, 6-7, 4-6.

Nakashima is 25-21 over the past year, with two tournament wins.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Nakashima has gone 21-14 and has won two titles.

Through 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Nakashima has played 26.3 games per match. He won 51.1% of them.

In his 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, Nakashima has played 24.6 games per match.

Over the past year, Nakashima has won 82.6% of his service games, and he has won 19.1% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Nakashima has been victorious in 19.7% of his return games and 83.5% of his service games.

