Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .204 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 42 walks.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 55 of 99 games this year (55.6%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (17.2%).
- In 15.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this year (35.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.227
|AVG
|.183
|.300
|OBP
|.277
|.453
|SLG
|.325
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|55/19
|K/BB
|56/23
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.47 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller will look to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.219 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.
