On Thursday, William Contreras (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .275 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Contreras has recorded a hit in 61 of 89 games this season (68.5%), including 27 multi-hit games (30.3%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (12.4%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this year (31 of 89), with two or more RBI 11 times (12.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .273 AVG .277 .357 OBP .338 .433 SLG .462 15 XBH 20 4 HR 7 18 RBI 27 26/19 K/BB 47/14 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings