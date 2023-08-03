Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Yelich -- hitting .310 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 115 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .480.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 70.5% of his games this season (74 of 105), with more than one hit 30 times (28.6%).
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 105), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this season (39 of 105), with two or more RBI 15 times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this year (50.5%), including 21 multi-run games (20.0%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|53
|.300
|AVG
|.274
|.387
|OBP
|.353
|.495
|SLG
|.467
|21
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|33
|46/25
|K/BB
|47/25
|12
|SB
|10
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.47 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.219 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
