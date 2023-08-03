Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .228.

Santana has reached base via a hit in 57 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In 35 games this year (35.4%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this season (36.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 5 .232 AVG .105 .323 OBP .190 .384 SLG .263 15 XBH 1 5 HR 1 17 RBI 1 31/22 K/BB 3/2 4 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings