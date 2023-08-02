Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on August 2 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Nationals.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .207 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 42 walks.

Adames has picked up a hit in 56.1% of his 98 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.3% of those games.

Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 15 of them (15.3%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (27.6%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (11.2%).

He has scored in 35 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 48 .227 AVG .187 .300 OBP .282 .453 SLG .332 19 XBH 15 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 55/19 K/BB 54/23 1 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings