Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Nationals - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Carlos Santana (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .231 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks.
- Santana has had a hit in 57 of 98 games this year (58.2%), including multiple hits 20 times (20.4%).
- In 12 games this year, he has homered (12.2%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Santana has an RBI in 35 of 98 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (36.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|4
|.232
|AVG
|.133
|.323
|OBP
|.235
|.384
|SLG
|.333
|15
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|1
|31/22
|K/BB
|2/2
|4
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.95 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gore (6-8) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander went five innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 4.42 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.