The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Christian Yelich, Lane Thomas and others in this game.

Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 114 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .286/.370/.480 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 31 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has put up 83 hits with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .231/.317/.408 slash line on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 57 RBI (121 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .285/.331/.468 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

C.J. Abrams Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has 92 hits with 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He's slashing .260/.312/.421 so far this season.

Abrams heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 30 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 3 at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

