In the series rubber match on Wednesday, August 2, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (58-50) match up with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (45-63). The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The favored Brewers have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (6-2, 3.06 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (6-8, 4.42 ERA)

Brewers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 30, or 58.8%, of those games.

The Brewers have gone 16-13 (winning 55.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Brewers were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Nationals have come away with 39 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 35 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Owen Miller 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Victor Caratini 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 9th 1st

