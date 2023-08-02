Brewers vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's game features the Washington Nationals (45-63) and the Milwaukee Brewers (58-50) squaring off at Nationals Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on August 2.
The Brewers will call on Wade Miley (6-2) against the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (6-8).
Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Nationals 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have been favored 51 times and won 30, or 58.8%, of those games.
- Milwaukee is 18-14 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.
- The Brewers have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Milwaukee has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 450 (4.2 per game).
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|@ Braves
|L 10-7
|Adrian Houser vs Yonny Chirinos
|July 29
|@ Braves
|L 11-5
|Julio Teheran vs Bryce Elder
|July 30
|@ Braves
|L 8-6
|Colin Rea vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|July 31
|@ Nationals
|L 5-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Jake Irvin
|August 1
|@ Nationals
|W 6-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Josiah Gray
|August 2
|@ Nationals
|-
|Wade Miley vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 3
|Pirates
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Mitch Keller
|August 4
|Pirates
|-
|Colin Rea vs Quinn Priester
|August 5
|Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Rich Hill
|August 6
|Pirates
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Johan Oviedo
|August 7
|Rockies
|-
|Wade Miley vs Peter Lambert
