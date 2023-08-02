Wednesday's game features the Washington Nationals (45-63) and the Milwaukee Brewers (58-50) squaring off at Nationals Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on August 2.

The Brewers will call on Wade Miley (6-2) against the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (6-8).

Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 51 times and won 30, or 58.8%, of those games.

Milwaukee is 18-14 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 450 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule