William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .279 with 22 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.

Contreras will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with one homer during his last outings.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

In 12.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has driven in a run in 30 games this season (34.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 of 87 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .273 AVG .284 .357 OBP .347 .433 SLG .472 15 XBH 19 4 HR 7 18 RBI 26 26/19 K/BB 45/14 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings