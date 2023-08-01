Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (65-44) and the New York Yankees (55-51) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (11-6) to the mound, while Carlos Rodon (1-3) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have been favored 87 times and won 57, or 65.5%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered 87 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 57-30 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 566.

The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 contests.

The Yankees have come away with 13 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a mark of 13-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for New York is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (458 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 26 Marlins L 7-1 Zach Eflin vs Sandy Alcantara July 28 @ Astros W 4-3 Shane McClanahan vs Cristian Javier July 29 @ Astros L 17-4 Taj Bradley vs Hunter Brown July 30 @ Astros W 8-2 Zack Littell vs Brandon Bielak July 31 @ Yankees W 5-1 Tyler Glasnow vs Jhony Brito August 1 @ Yankees - Zach Eflin vs Carlos Rodón August 2 @ Yankees - Shane McClanahan vs Gerrit Cole August 4 @ Tigers - Zack Littell vs Michael Lorenzen August 5 @ Tigers - Aaron Civale vs Reese Olson August 6 @ Tigers - Tyler Glasnow vs Tarik Skubal August 8 Cardinals - Zach Eflin vs Miles Mikolas

