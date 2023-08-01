Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Nationals - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 114 hits and an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .486.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 30th in slugging.
- Yelich has had a hit in 73 of 103 games this season (70.9%), including multiple hits 30 times (29.1%).
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.6%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Yelich has driven home a run in 38 games this season (36.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 51.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 21 games with multiple runs (20.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.300
|AVG
|.281
|.387
|OBP
|.362
|.495
|SLG
|.478
|21
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|32
|46/25
|K/BB
|44/25
|12
|SB
|10
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (7-8 with a 3.27 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 11th, 1.411 WHIP ranks 50th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 44th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.