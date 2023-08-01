Sportsbooks have set player props for Christian Yelich, Lane Thomas and others when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (6-8) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 40th, 1.239 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jul. 26 6.0 4 0 0 13 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 5.0 6 6 6 5 3 at Reds Jul. 15 6.0 1 0 0 6 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 5.1 4 3 3 10 3 at Pirates Jun. 30 5.1 3 3 3 8 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Freddy Peralta's player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 114 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashing .290/.374/.486 on the season.

Yelich has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 31 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 83 hits with 25 doubles, 13 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .233/.320/.413 slash line so far this year.

Santana has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 57 RBI (121 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.334/.473 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

C.J. Abrams Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 18 walks and 41 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped 25 bases.

He's slashing .257/.310/.417 so far this season.

Abrams has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with three walks.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 30 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 3 at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, C.J. Abrams or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.