Josiah Gray will start for the Washington Nationals in the second of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with 112 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.378).

The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a .233 batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 24th in runs scored with 444 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers are 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Brewers' nine strikeouts per game rank 22nd in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.244).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (6-8) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Peralta enters the outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Peralta will try to prolong an 11-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

In four of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Reds W 3-0 Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves L 10-7 Away Adrian Houser Yonny Chirinos 7/29/2023 Braves L 11-5 Away Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/30/2023 Braves L 8-6 Away Colin Rea AJ Smith-Shawver 7/31/2023 Nationals L 5-3 Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 8/1/2023 Nationals - Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray 8/2/2023 Nationals - Away Wade Miley MacKenzie Gore 8/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 8/4/2023 Pirates - Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates - Home Corbin Burnes Rich Hill 8/6/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Johan Oviedo

