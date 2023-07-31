The MLB lineup today, which includes the Los Angeles Angels versus the Atlanta Braves, is sure to please.

Here you will find info on how to watch all of today's MLB action.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Miami Marlins (57-49) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (56-49)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.377 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.377 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI) PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.306 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)

MIA Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -110 -110 8

The Washington Nationals (44-62) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (57-49)

The Brewers will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 16 HR, 55 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 16 HR, 55 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 60 RBI)

MIL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -206 +171 8.5

The New York Yankees (55-50) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (64-44)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.258 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.258 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.267 AVG, 12 HR, 49 RBI)

TB Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -145 +123 8.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (59-47) take on the Baltimore Orioles (64-41)

The Orioles will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.270 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.270 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -134 +114 9

The Atlanta Braves (67-36) host the Los Angeles Angels (55-51)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 24 HR, 61 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 24 HR, 61 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.302 AVG, 39 HR, 81 RBI)

ATL Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -216 +178 10

The Chicago Cubs (53-52) play host to the Cincinnati Reds (58-49)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.276 AVG, 7 HR, 57 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.276 AVG, 7 HR, 57 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 15 HR, 58 RBI)

CHC Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -120 +100 8

The Houston Astros (59-47) take on the Cleveland Guardians (53-53)

The Guardians will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.299 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.299 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.290 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI)

HOU Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -175 +148 9

The Colorado Rockies (41-64) play the San Diego Padres (52-54)

The Padres will hit the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.257 AVG, 16 HR, 50 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.257 AVG, 16 HR, 50 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 64 RBI)

SD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -199 +166 11.5

The Seattle Mariners (54-51) host the Boston Red Sox (56-49)

The Red Sox will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.251 AVG, 17 HR, 55 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.251 AVG, 17 HR, 55 RBI) BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.287 AVG, 17 HR, 70 RBI)

SEA Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -131 +111 7.5

The San Francisco Giants (58-48) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (56-50)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.268 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.268 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 21 HR, 57 RBI)

SF Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -146 +125 8

