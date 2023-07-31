The Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals will send Corbin Burnes and Jake Irvin, respectively, to the mound when the two squads play on Monday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Brewers are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+165). The total is 9 runs for this game.

Brewers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -200 +165 9 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games. Milwaukee and its opponent have finished above the over/under in three games in a row, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 10.3.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers are 29-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.2% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Milwaukee has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Brewers have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

In the 106 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-57-5).

The Brewers have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-24 28-25 26-21 31-28 42-32 15-17

