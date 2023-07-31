Monday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (57-49) and the Washington Nationals (44-62) clashing at Nationals Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 31.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-5) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 29, or 59.2%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee is 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 67.7% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored 441 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Brewers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule