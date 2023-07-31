Spain will meet Japan in Wellington, New Zealand, in the last round of group-stage games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 31 at 3:00 AM ET.

Want to watch this matchup? You can find it on FOX US.

How to Watch Spain vs. Japan

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Location: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Venue: Westpac Stadium

Spain Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Costa Rica July 21 W 3-0 Home Zambia July 26 W 5-0 Home Japan July 31 - Away

Spain's Recent Performance

Spain played Zambia in its last game and was victorious by a final score of 5-0. The victorious Spain side took 16 shots, outshooting by 12.

Spain were led by Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo, who scored two goals each, in that match against .

Hermoso's statline through two Women's World Cup appearances includes two goals and one assist for Spain.

Redondo has tallied two goals for Spain in Women's World Cup so far.

During Women's World Cup play, Eva Navarro has picked up two assists (but no goals).

Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Misa Rodriguez #1

Ona Batlle #2

Teresa Abilleira Duenas #3

Irene Paredes #4

Ivana Andres #5

Aitana Bonmati #6

Irene Guerrero #7

Mariona #8

Esther Gonzalez #9

Jennifer Hermoso #10

Alexia Putellas #11

Oihane Hernandez #12

Enith Salon #13

Laia Codina #14

Eva Navarro #15

Maria Perez #16

Alba Redondo #17

Salma Paralluelo #18

Olga Carmona #19

Rocio Galvez #20

Claudia Zornoza Sanchez #21

Athenea Del Castillo #22

Cata Coll #23

Japan Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Zambia July 22 W 5-0 Away Costa Rica July 26 W 2-0 Home Spain July 31 - Home

Japan's Recent Performance

In its last outing on July 26, Japan claimed a 2-0 win against Costa Rica. Japan outshot Costa Rica 23 to six.

For Japan, Aoba Fujino and Hikaru Naomoto both scored a goal.

Mina Tanaka has one goal and three assists so far for Japan in Women's World Cup (two matches).

In two Women's World Cup matches, Jun Endo has one goal and one assist.

Hinata Miyazawa has recorded two goals for Japan so far in Women's World Cup.

Japan's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster