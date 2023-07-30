Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the hill, July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

AJ Smith-Shawver

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Adames is hitting .204 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 walks.

Adames has recorded a hit in 53 of 95 games this year (55.8%), including 16 multi-hit games (16.8%).

In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.8%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Adames has an RBI in 27 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.

Home Away 49 GP 45 .227 AVG .181 .300 OBP .275 .453 SLG .328 19 XBH 14 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 55/19 K/BB 52/21 1 SB 3

