Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (66-36), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (57-48) at Truist Park on Sunday, July 30. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Braves (-210). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 11.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.53 ERA)

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 58 out of the 89 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a record of 20-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 5-5 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Brewers have come away with 25 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 1st Win NL Central -134 - 1st

