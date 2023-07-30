How to Watch the Brewers vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
AJ Smith-Shawver is set to start for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at Truist Park.
Brewers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 109 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee ranks 28th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .233.
- Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 435 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Brewers rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.239 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Colin Rea (5-4) for his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Rea has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/25/2023
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/26/2023
|Reds
|W 3-0
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Ben Lively
|7/28/2023
|Braves
|L 10-7
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Yonny Chirinos
|7/29/2023
|Braves
|L 11-5
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|7/31/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Jake Irvin
|8/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Josiah Gray
|8/2/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|-
|8/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Quinn Priester
