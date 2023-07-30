Sunday's game between the Atlanta Braves (66-36) and Milwaukee Brewers (57-48) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on July 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound, while Colin Rea (5-4) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Brewers games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Brewers have come away with 25 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (435 total), Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule