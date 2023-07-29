In the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 semifinals on Saturday, Fabio Fognini faces Joris de Loore.

With -175 odds, Fognini is favored over de Loore (+125) for this match.

Fabio Fognini vs. Joris de Loore Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 29

Saturday, July 29 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Fabio Fognini vs. Joris de Loore Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Fabio Fognini has a 63.6% chance to win.

Fabio Fognini Joris de Loore -175 Odds to Win Match +125 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 57.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.1

Fabio Fognini vs. Joris de Loore Trends and Insights

Fognini advanced past Jakub Mensik 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, de Loore took down No. 209-ranked Matteo Gigante, winning 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Fognini has played 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his 16 matches on clay over the past year, Fognini has played an average of 24.8 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

de Loore has played two matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 42.2% of those games.

de Loore has averaged 18.0 games per match (18.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.0 games per set in one match on clay courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Fognini and de Loore have matched up in the last five years.

