Eric Cole will compete at the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities, taking place from July 27-30.

Eric Cole Insights

Cole has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Cole has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Cole has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Cole has qualified for the weekend in six consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 29 -8 276 0 18 2 3 $2.8M

3M Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 414 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Cole has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,273 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole finished in the 52nd percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which landed him in the 57th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Cole shot better than only 15% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Cole carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Cole carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.4).

Cole's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the tournament average of 4.9.

In that most recent outing, Cole's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Cole ended the Genesis Scottish Open registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.6 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Cole fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

