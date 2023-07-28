Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owen Miller, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with Yonny Chirinos on the mound, July 28 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .266 with 17 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Miller has gotten a hit in 54 of 83 games this season (65.1%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (20.5%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (6.0%), homering in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Miller has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.8% of his games.
- He has scored in 25 of 83 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.254
|AVG
|.278
|.316
|OBP
|.293
|.366
|SLG
|.389
|10
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|13
|31/12
|K/BB
|29/4
|7
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 108 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Chirinos makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.02 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 16 when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.02 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
