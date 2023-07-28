Owen Miller, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with Yonny Chirinos on the mound, July 28 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .266 with 17 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Miller has gotten a hit in 54 of 83 games this season (65.1%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (20.5%).

He has hit a home run in five games this year (6.0%), homering in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Miller has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.8% of his games.

He has scored in 25 of 83 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .254 AVG .278 .316 OBP .293 .366 SLG .389 10 XBH 12 3 HR 2 14 RBI 13 31/12 K/BB 29/4 7 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings