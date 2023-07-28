The field is getting smaller at the Generali Open, with Laslo Djere set for a quarterfinal versus Pedro Cachin. Djere has the third-best odds at +450 to win this tournament at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel.

Djere at the 2023 Generali Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 5

July 28 - August 5 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Djere's Next Match

After beating Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6, 6-3, Djere will meet Cachin in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 3 at 7:40 AM ET.

Djere Stats

Djere is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 117-ranked Seyboth Wild in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In 26 tournaments over the past 12 months, Djere is 33-26 and has not won a title.

Djere is 13-10 on clay over the past year.

In his 59 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Djere has averaged 25.2 games.

On clay, Djere has played 23 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 22.0 games per match while winning 51.4% of games.

Djere has won 20.5% of his return games and 79.7% of his service games over the past year.

On clay over the past 12 months, Djere has been victorious in 79.5% of his service games and 23.0% of his return games.

