Daniel Elahi Galan will meet Tomas Martin Etcheverry next in the Generali Open quarterfinals.

Galan at the 2023 Generali Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 5

July 28 - August 5 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Galan's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 3 (at 6:20 AM ET), Galan will face Etcheverry, after getting past Daniel Altmaier 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 in the last round.

Galan Stats

Galan is coming off a 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 victory over No. 51-ranked Altmaier in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Galan has not won any of his 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 19-23.

Galan has a record of 5-11 on clay over the last 12 months.

In his 42 matches over the past year, across all court types, Galan has averaged 26.1 games.

Over the past year, Galan has played 16 matches on clay, and 25.3 games per match.

Over the past year, Galan has been victorious in 23.4% of his return games and 75.3% of his service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Galan has won 73.3% of his games on serve, and 21.2% on return.

