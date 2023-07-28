Christopher Eubanks will open action in the Citi Open versus Sho Shimabukuro (in the round of 32). In his last match he was beaten by Aleksandar Vukic in the quarterfinals to end a strong performance at the Truist Atlanta Open. Eubanks is +1800 to win this tournament at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

Eubanks at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Eubanks' Next Match

Eubanks will meet Shimabukuro in the round of 32 of the Citi Open on Wednesday, August 2 at 1:20 PM ET.

Christopher Eubanks Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +3300

Citi Open odds to win: +1800

Eubanks Stats

Eubanks most recently played on July 28, 2023, a 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 82-ranked Vukic in the quarterfinals of the Truist Atlanta Open.

In 17 tournaments over the past year, Eubanks has won one title, and his record is 35-16.

In 11 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Eubanks has gone 21-11.

Eubanks has played 28.8 games per match in his 51 matches over the past year across all court types.

On hard courts, Eubanks has played 32 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 27.2 games per match while winning 51.4% of games.

Eubanks has won 16.6% of his return games and 84.6% of his service games over the past year.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Eubanks has won 83.5% of his games on serve and 16.6% on return.

