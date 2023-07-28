Friday's WNBA slate includes Marina Mabrey's Chicago Sky (9-14) playing at home against the Seattle Storm (4-19) at Wintrust Arena. The opening tip is at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago suffered defeat by a final score of 107-95 in its last game against Las Vegas. Leading the way on offense for the Sky was Kahleah Copper, who finished with 12 points and six rebounds. Elizabeth Williams posted 12 points. Led by Jewell Loyd with 32 points, five assists and two steals last time out, Seattle lost 86-82 versus New York.

Sky vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-200 to win)

Sky (-200 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+165 to win)

Storm (+165 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-4.5)

Sky (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Sky Season Stats

The Sky are putting up just 78.3 points per game (third-worst in WNBA), but they've played more consistently at the other end, where they are giving up 82.5 points per game (sixth-ranked).

With 34.1 boards per game, Chicago is seventh in the WNBA. It cedes 34.6 rebounds per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Sky are putting up 19.9 assists per game, which ranks them fourth in the WNBA in 2023.

Chicago is averaging 14 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 13 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).

With 7.4 threes per game, the Sky are fourth in the WNBA. They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks fifth in the league.

Chicago has been getting things done in terms of defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking best in the WNBA in threes allowed per game (6) and third-best in three-point percentage allowed (32.7%).

Sky Home/Away Splits

The Sky have scored at a much higher rate at home than on the road in the 2023 season (81.2 at home versus 75.2 on the road), and have also allowed more points in home games than on the road (84.4 opponent points per home game versus 80.5 on the road).

Chicago rebounds worse at home than on the road (32.4 RPG at home, 35.9 on the road), but it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than road games (34 at home, 35.3 on the road).

On average, the Sky assist on more shots at home than they do on the road (20.8 at home, 18.8 on the road). During 2023, Chicago has turned the ball over less often at home than on the road (13.3 per game at home versus 14.9 on the road), and has forced a lower number of turnovers at home than on the road (11.8 per game at home versus 14.3 on the road).

This year, the Sky average 8.2 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.6 on the road (while making 39.4% from distance in home games compared to 31.2% on the road).

In 2023 Chicago averages 6.5 three-pointers conceded at home and 5.5 away, while conceding 34.5% shooting from distance at home compared to 30.7% away.

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have been the moneyline favorite eight total times this season. They've gone 4-4 in those games.

The Sky have played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Chicago has beaten the spread 11 times in 22 games.

Chicago is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Sky a 66.7% chance to win.

