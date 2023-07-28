Yonny Chirinos takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Friday against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Brewers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 107 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .232.

Milwaukee has scored 423 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined 1.219 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Adrian Houser (3-2) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Atlanta Braves.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Houser will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Braves W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Allan Winans 7/23/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 7/25/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/26/2023 Reds W 3-0 Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves - Away Adrian Houser Yonny Chirinos 7/29/2023 Braves - Away Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/30/2023 Braves - Away Colin Rea Bryce Elder 7/31/2023 Nationals - Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 8/1/2023 Nationals - Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray 8/2/2023 Nationals - Away Adrian Houser MacKenzie Gore

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.