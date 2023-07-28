The Milwaukee Brewers and Abraham Toro, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Abraham Toro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Abraham Toro At The Plate (2022)

  • Toro-Hernandez hit .185 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Toro-Hernandez got a hit in 44.2% of his 104 games last year, with multiple hits in 13.5% of them.
  • He hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games last year (10 of 104), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Toro-Hernandez drove in a run in 24.0% of his games last season (25 of 104), with two or more RBIs in eight of those contests (7.7%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored in 32 of 104 games last year (30.8%), including scoring more than once in 3.8% of his games (four times).

Abraham Toro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
47 GP 55
.195 AVG .177
.241 OBP .237
.336 SLG .314
11 XBH 13
5 HR 5
20 RBI 15
38/9 K/BB 27/13
0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff was second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Chirinos gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.02 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday, July 16 when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.02 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
