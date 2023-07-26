The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Reds.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .273 with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 65th in slugging.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 56 of 82 games this year (68.3%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (28.0%).

Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (12.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.9% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.5%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .281 AVG .266 .365 OBP .337 .445 SLG .430 15 XBH 14 4 HR 6 18 RBI 20 26/19 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings