On Wednesday, Owen Miller (.146 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 160 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has 17 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .267.

Miller has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this year (54 of 82), with at least two hits 17 times (20.7%).

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.1%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).

Miller has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (28.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (4.9%).

In 25 of 82 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .255 AVG .278 .318 OBP .293 .369 SLG .389 10 XBH 12 3 HR 2 14 RBI 13 30/12 K/BB 29/4 7 SB 6

