Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Christian Yelich and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds and Ben Lively on July 26 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Reds.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 108 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .484.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Yelich enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- Yelich has had a hit in 69 of 98 games this season (70.4%), including multiple hits 29 times (29.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has had an RBI in 37 games this year (37.8%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this year (52.0%), including multiple runs in 20 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.301
|AVG
|.280
|.390
|OBP
|.365
|.495
|SLG
|.473
|20
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|30
|46/25
|K/BB
|42/24
|12
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.