Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) meet Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (56-47) in the series rubber match at American Family Field on Wednesday, July 26. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+120).

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (6-8, 4.63 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.88 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

This season, the Brewers have won 28 out of the 48 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have gone 12-11 (winning 52.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

In the last 10 games, the Brewers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total one time.

The Reds have come away with 35 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 21 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-2.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165) Owen Miller 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) William Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Freddy Peralta - - - -

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 1st Win NL Central -175 - 1st

