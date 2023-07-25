Sky vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Chicago Sky (9-13), on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, will try to snap a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (21-2).
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Aces matchup in this article.
Sky vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-14.5)
|168.5
|-1250
|+800
|BetMGM
|Aces (-14.5)
|168.5
|-1100
|+700
|PointsBet
|Aces (-14.5)
|168.5
|-1199
|+650
|Tipico
|Aces (-14.5)
|169.5
|-1400
|+700
Sky vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces are 12-10-0 ATS this season.
- The Sky have won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Las Vegas has covered the spread seven times this season (7-5 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Aces games have hit the over 13 out of 22 times this season.
- Sky games have hit the over nine out of 21 times this year.
