The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich and his .650 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (105) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Yelich is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Yelich has reached base via a hit in 68 games this season (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13.4% of his games in 2023 (13 of 97), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.1% of his games this year, Yelich has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 50 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .293 AVG .280 .385 OBP .365 .475 SLG .473 19 XBH 20 6 HR 8 25 RBI 30 46/25 K/BB 42/24 12 SB 10

Reds Pitching Rankings